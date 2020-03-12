Society for Science & the Public, which publishes Science News for Students, uses cookies to personalize your experience and improve our services. For more information on how we use cookies on our websites, visit our Cookie Policy.
Environment

Decades-long project is linking our health to the environment

Findings come from tracking health and habits in three generations of California families

By studying three generations of California families, scientists are gaining valuable clues about the role of the environment on health.

kate_sept2004/iStock/Getty Images Plus

By Lindsey Konkel

Isabel Katz was 14 when she found out her mom and grandma were part of a long-running science program. “I was really surprised,” she says. Started in 1959, it’s one of the oldest ongoing research programs in the world. It has collected data on thousands of families like Isabel’s that live in and around San Francisco, Calif. 

The program is known as the Child Health and Development Studies, or CHDS. Over the decades, its researchers have shared many of their findings at meetings and in journals. Each of these reports can be thought of as one of the “studies” in CHDS. But it in terms of research, it makes sense to just think of CHDS as one super-long-running study with many parts.

Scientists have learned important things from the families taking part. In the 1960s, for instance, researchers showed that women who smoked during pregnancy tended to have smaller babies. This led other researchers to study how a mom’s smoking can harm her unborn baby. 

This massive study is now giving scientists other important clues about what roles the environment plays in human health. “What makes this study rare is that it spans three generations,” notes lead scientist Barbara Cohn. This and other long-running studies like it might one day help people make changes to the environment in ways that can reduce how many people get sick.

Understanding environmental risk

Before such changes can happen, however, we need to know what to change. Many diseases have more than one cause. Several factors determine who gets conditions such as autism, celiac disease, diabetes and cancer.

Genes are fragments of DNA that determine how an organism looks and acts. We inherit genes from our parents. Those genes also help determine who may develop certain diseases. Certain behaviors — such as how much we exercise or sleep — also play a role. 

So can influences over which we have less control, such as what’s in the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. These environmental factors can include our exposures to harmful chemicals. These can enter our bodies through the skin, lungs, nose or gut. 

Some examples of potentially risky chemicals include bisphenol A (BPA), an ingredient of plastics, dental sealants and the inks in some thermal-printing papers. Another big class of such compounds are perfluorinated chemicals. These “nonstick” agents are used to coat many frying pans, food packaging materials and fabrics. There are also potentially toxic pesticides and pollutants spewed by the burning of everything from fossil fuels to drought-stricken forests. Even the natural ingredients in foods can sometimes affect our risk of disease.   

We can’t easily change our genetic makeup. But we might be able to change some aspects of the environment to which we will be exposed. First, however, there’s a lot more research that needs to be done. “We don’t know what those important environmental factors are for a lot of diseases,” notes Brandon Pearson. He’s a neuroscientist at Columbia University in New York City. His work focuses on impacts of toxic chemicals on the brain.

Understanding those environmental risks, Pearson point out, starts with observation.

Learning from the past

Barbara Cohn spends much of her day at a computer, not a lab bench. Her Berkeley, Calif., office contains an electronic portal to the past. She is the keeper of health information spanning three generations. 

Cohn is an epidemiologist. Such researchers study large groups of people. They’re known as cohorts. To study a cohort’s health over time, researchers often take blood samples, ask questions and collect other data. They may do this every few months or every few years. Then they track how, on average, the health of the recruits have changed over time. 

Scientists use these data to identify patterns of disease. They also can look for any details on what might have boosted — or lowered — the chance that people in the cohort developed a particular disease. 

This is called observational science. Researchers can use it to generate a new hypothesis (Hy-PAH-thuh-sis). Hypotheses are sort of educated guesses that are based on one or more observations.

CHDS scientists
As part of the Child Health and Development Studies, scientists recorded information about parents and their kids from the early 1960s. CHDS

For example, during World War II, researchers saw the first clues that a baby’s environment in the womb might help predict who, in adulthood, would go on to develop certain diseases. In the winter of 1944 to 1945, the Nazis had taken over the Netherlands. This caused a severe famine. Adults in many parts of the country lived on just 400 calories a day. (A normal adult diet is closer to 2,000 calories a day.) Babies born during this so-called Dutch “Hunger Winter” famine were shorter and thinner than babies born before or after. 

But even years later, people born during the famine were more likely to suffer from diseases such as heart disease and diabetes than were their peers born shortly before or after them. Researchers hypothesized that a mother’s starvation during pregnancy changed how her baby developed in the womb. These changes made the famine babies more vulnerable to certain diseases.

These data also show that it can take many years after an exposure for symptoms of disease risk to emerge. And that can make it difficult to identify links between the environment and health. Long-running cohort studies are one of the best tools scientists have for finding such links, Cohn says. That’s because cohort studies allow scientists to collect health data from the same people throughout their lives. 

Families volunteer 

Isabel Katz’s grandmother, Ruth Deuel, joined the Child Health and Development Studies in 1962. It was a few days after Deuel had given birth to Isabel’s mom, Jennifer Iscol. A nurse at the hospital asked Deuel if she wanted to volunteer for a science study. It would look for patterns between the health of mothers during pregnancy and how their babies grew over time. As a computer programmer, Deuel had a strong interest in science. She thought, “Sure, why not?” 

Deuel answered questions about her health and habits. Did she smoke? Had she taken any medicines during her pregnancy? Nurses measured her height, weight and blood pressure. They collected a vial of her blood. They also collected data from her daughter, Jennifer, as she grew from an infant into a child. 

CHDS kids
Scientists collected data on kids in the Child Health and Development Studies at checkups every couple of years from the time the children were born through adolescence. These “kids” are now in their 50s.CHDS

From these data, the researchers learned many things. For instance, mothers who smoked during pregnancy gave birth to smaller babies. Babies born too small can develop breathing problems and other health issues. Other studies also showed that smoking during pregnancy might harm growing babies. So doctors began advising pregnant women not to smoke.

Scientists continued to collect data as Jennifer and other children in her cohort grew up. With more data, researchers could ask and answer different questions. They could now look at health over a longer span of time. 

For example, Cohn and others who study Jennifer’s generation have learned that women who were exposed to a certain insect killer in the womb and during puberty are more likely to develop breast cancer in their 40s and 50s. That pesticide is called DDT. The U.S. government would go on to ban DDT over concerns that it was harming wildlife and posed a risk to human health. 

Other cohort studies 

The Child Health and Development Studies may be one of the longest running cohorts in the world. Yet it is not the only study to look into the role of the environment on health in different generations of the same families. Researchers in England, for instance, have been observing 14,500 families in the city of Bristol since 1991. They call this cohort the Children of the 90s study. 

“We wanted to use the data we collected to generate hypotheses about how environment and genes impact a child’s brain development,” says Jean Golding. She’s a local epidemiologist who helped the study get its start. She works at the University of Bristol.

Findings from this cohort study have helped scientists form another hypothesis: that exposure of a fetus to toxic chemicals in the womb might harm later generations. And, Golding’s team showed, kids whose maternal grandmothers smoked while pregnant were slightly more likely to have autism than were kids whose maternal grandmothers didn’t smoke. However, this held only for kids whose moms also smoked while pregnant with them. 

The Framingham Heart Study is another famous long-running cohort. It was designed to help scientists better understand what genetic and environmental factors can prove good — or bad — for heart health. It started in Framingham, Mass., in 1948, with 5,000 adults. 

Researchers from around the world have published more than 3,500 science studies on the original Framingham adults, their children and their grandchildren. This study provided some of the first clues that cigarette smoking could contribute to heart disease. The study is now tracking a fourth generation. 

Scientists need observations and experiments

Big studies such as the Framingham Heart Study and Child Health and Development Studies are rare. But they are very important. The CHDS program, for instance, allows researchers to study how lifestyle and environmental changes over time can play a role in disease, says Alessio Fasano. He’s a pediatric gastroenterologist. Such doctors study and treat diseases of the digestive tract in children. He works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

sourdough bread
Scientists are now studying CHDS families to find out what in their environment might contribute to celiac disease. People with this illness are hurt by eating gluten, a wheat-based substance found in such things as bread.SMarina/iStock/Getty Images Plus

There, Fasano studies celiac (SEEL-ee-ak) disease. People with this disease are hurt by eating a substance called gluten (GLOO-ten). It’s found in breads and other foods made with certain grains. Few people knew about celiac disease in the 1950s and 1960s. It was rare. Now it’s on the rise. The number of new U.S. cases has doubled every 15 years since the 1970s. Doctors aren’t sure why. They think changes in the environment and in people’s lifestyle may have played a role. But they’re not sure what those changes might be. 

Fasano’s team has started to look at data from the Child Health and Development Studies. His team is among those looking for changes to environmental exposures and lifestyles over the three generations. They hope that identifying such changes will help them better predict who is likely to develop celiac disease and why. 

A new generation of people is born about every 20 years, on average. “Three generations ago we lived a completely different lifestyle,” says Fasano. “The environment was different. Now we can study how these changes impact health.” 

pesticide spraying
Researchers have linked certain chemicals in pesticides to a higher risk of breast cancer in families taking part in the Child Health and Development Studies. mladenbalinovac/E+/Getty Images

As useful as cohort studies are, they have their limits. Scientists cannot use observational research to determine whether one particular thing causes something else. A cohort study might show that someone exposed in the womb to a certain pesticide gets breast cancer decades later. That’s a correlation. But correlations by themselves won’t prove the pesticides caused that cancer. There might be other explanations. To show causation, scientists need to do experiments that test their hypotheses.

Yet some experiments are hard to do in people. Some might even be unfair. If you have a strong suspicion that one chemical caused health problems, it would be unfair to make some people touch it or inhale it just to test your educated hunch. So scientists instead run such tests on cells, tissues or animals in a laboratory. These types of experiments can help researchers answer questions about how or why something happens. 

Observation and experiment go hand in hand. “They work together to help researchers make and test hypotheses,” says Cohn.

Looking ahead 

Isabel Katz now is a junior in college. There she is majoring in biology. A few years ago she was asked if, as an adult, she wanted to take part in the Child Health and Development Studies. She said yes, just like her grandma and mom had. “I knew that as a participant, I couldn’t be replaced,” says Katz. 

Researchers now are beginning to collect data from Katz and other grandchildren of the original cohort members.

Consider the DDT exposures their grandmothers may have had. True, DDT is no longer used in the United States. But thousands of chemicals sold and used today that have been linked to an elevated risk of breast cancer and other diseases. Some of them have a chemical structure that is very similar to DDT. This suggests they might act similarly in the body, notes Cohn. “The hope now,” she says, is that with the coming cohort data, “we don’t have to wait another 60 years to study the long-term health effects [of such chemicals].”

The reporting for this story was supported by a Lizzie Grossman Freelance Grant for Environmental Health Reporting awarded through the Society for Environmental Journalism’s Fund for Environmental Journalism. 

Power Words

More About Power Words

autism: (also known as autism spectrum disorders ) A set of developmental disorders that interfere with how certain parts of the brain develop. Affected regions of the brain control how people behave, interact and communicate with others and the world around them. Autism disorders can range from very mild to very severe. And even a fairly mild form can limit an individual’s ability to interact socially or communicate effectively.

average: (in science) A term for the arithmetic mean, which is the sum of a group of numbers that is then divided by the size of the group.

biology: The study of living things. The scientists who study them are known as biologists.

blood pressure: The force exerted against vessel walls by blood moving through the body. Usually this pressure refers to blood moving specifically through the body’s arteries. That pressure allows blood to circulate to our heads and keeps the fluid moving so that it can deliver oxygen to all tissues. Blood pressure can vary based on physical activity and the body’s position. High blood pressure can put someone at risk for heart attacks or stroke. Low blood pressure may leave people dizzy, or faint, as the pressure becomes too low to supply enough blood to the brain.

calorie: The amount of energy needed to raise the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius. It is typically used as a measurement of the energy contained in some defined amount of food. The exception: when referring to the energy in food, the convention is to call a kilocalorie, or 1,000 of these calories, a "calorie." Here, a food calorie is the amount of energy needed to raise 1 kilogram of water 1 degree C.

cancer: Any of more than 100 different diseases, each characterized by the rapid, uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. The development and growth of cancers, also known as malignancies, can lead to tumors, pain and death.

celiac disease: (also known as sprue) A disorder in which the immune system attacks the small intestine after it encounters foods containing gluten, a wheat protein. People with this disease suffer from stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea and a constant feeling of fatigue. They must avoid gluten-containing products like bread, cake and cookies.

cell: The smallest structural and functional unit of an organism. Typically too small to see with the unaided eye, it consists of a watery fluid surrounded by a membrane or wall. Depending on their size, animals are made of anywhere from thousands to trillions of cells.

chemical: A substance formed from two or more atoms that unite (bond) in a fixed proportion and structure. For example, water is a chemical made when two hydrogen atoms bond to one oxygen atom. Its chemical formula is H2O. Chemical also can be an adjective to describe properties of materials that are the result of various reactions between different compounds.

cohort: A large group of people that have some important feature or features that distinguish them. For instance, they may be a group of people who work for the same large company. They may be a group of people who come from the same area or are around the same age. They may be a large segment of a population that has the same health or behavioral characteristics.

compound: (often used as a synonym for chemical) A compound is a substance formed when two or more chemical elements unite (bond) in fixed proportions. For example, water is a compound made of two hydrogen atoms bonded to one oxygen atom. Its chemical symbol is H2O.

computer program: A set of instructions that a computer uses to perform some analysis or computation. The writing of these instructions is known as computer programming.

data: Facts and/or statistics collected together for analysis but not necessarily organized in a way that gives them meaning. For digital information (the type stored by computers), those data typically are numbers stored in a binary code, portrayed as strings of zeros and ones.

DDT: (short for dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) This toxic chemical was for a time widely used as an insect-killing agent. It proved so effective that Swiss chemist Paul Müller received the 1948 Nobel Prize (for physiology or medicine) just eight years after establishing the chemical’s incredible effectiveness in killing bugs. But many developed countries, including the United States, eventually banned its use for its poisoning of non-targeted wildlife, such as birds.

develop: To emerge or come into being, either naturally or through human intervention, such as by manufacturing.

development: (in biology) The growth of an organism from conception through adulthood, often undergoing changes in chemistry, size and sometimes even shape.

diabetes: A disease where the body either makes too little of the hormone insulin (known as type 1 disease) or ignores the presence of too much insulin when it is present (known as type 2 diabetes).

diet: The foods and liquids ingested by an animal to provide the nutrition it needs to grow and maintain health. (verb) To adopt a specific food-intake plan for the purpose of controlling body weight.

DNA: (short for deoxyribonucleic acid) A long, double-stranded and spiral-shaped molecule inside most living cells that carries genetic instructions. It is built on a backbone of phosphorus, oxygen, and carbon atoms. In all living things, from plants and animals to microbes, these instructions tell cells which molecules to make.

environment: The sum of all of the things that exist around some organism or the process and the condition those things create. Environment may refer to the weather and ecosystem in which some animal lives, or, perhaps, the temperature and humidity (or even the placement of things in the vicinity of an item of interest).

epidemiologist: Like health detectives, these researchers figure out what causes a particular illness and how to limit its spread.

factor: Something that plays a role in a particular condition or event; a contributor.

family: A taxonomic group consisting of at least one genus of organisms.

famine: A condition where many people go hungry because there is too little food. Droughts, flooding and other weather disasters often contribute to widespread crop failures causing famine.

fetus: (adj. fetal ) The term for a mammal or other large animal during its later-stages of development in the womb. For humans, this term is usually applied after the eighth week of development.

gastroenterology: A branch of medicine that deals with the tissues and diseases of the gut — those food-processing organs that include the stomach and intestines. Doctors who specialize in this field are known as gastroenterologists.

gene: (adj. genetic) A segment of DNA that codes, or holds instructions, for a cell’s production of a protein. Offspring inherit genes from their parents. Genes influence how an organism looks and behaves.

generation: A group of individuals (in any species) born at about the same time or that are regarded as a single group. Your parents belong to one generation of your family, for example, and your grandparents to another. Similarly, you and everyone within a few years of your age across the planet are referred to as belonging to a particular generation of humans. The term also is sometimes extended to year classes of other animals or to types of inanimate objects (such as electronics or automobiles).

gluten: A pair of proteins — gliadin and glutenin — joined together and found in wheat, rye, spelt and barley. The bound proteins give bread, cake and cookie doughs their elasticity and chewiness. Some people may not be able to comfortably tolerate gluten, however, because they have an allergy to it or suffer from celiac disease.

hypothesis: (v. hypothesize) A proposed explanation for a phenomenon. In science, a hypothesis is an idea that must be rigorously tested before it is accepted or rejected.

link: A connection between two people or things.

maternal: Adjective referring to a mother.

neuroscientist: Someone who studies the structure or function of the brain and other parts of the nervous system.

organism: Any living thing, from elephants and plants to bacteria and other types of single-celled life.

peer: (noun) Someone who is an equal, based on age, education, status, training or some other features. (verb) To look into something, searching for details.

perfluorinated chemicals: (PFCs) A family of chemically related compounds used to make products resist stains, oils and water. Among the best-known are PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate). These have been used in “nonstick” cookware, stain-resistant carpeting, food packaging and waterproof clothes. Some are even used in fire-fighting chemicals (such as foams). All are based on molecules with a carbon backbone to which fluorine atoms are bound. These potentially toxic compounds are remarkably stable. That helps them resist breakdown, which allows them to persist for years (potentially centuries) in the environment.

pesticide: A chemical or mix of compounds used to kill insects, rodents or other organisms harmful to cultivated plants, pets or livestock; or unwanted organisms that infest homes, offices, farm buildings and other protected structures.

plastic: Any of a series of materials that are easily deformable; or synthetic materials that have been made from polymers (long strings of some building-block molecule) that tend to be lightweight, inexpensive and resistant to degradation.

risk: The chance or mathematical likelihood that some bad thing might happen. For instance, exposure to radiation poses a risk of cancer. Or the hazard — or peril — itself. (For instance: Among cancer risks that the people faced were radiation and drinking water tainted with arsenic.)

tissue: Made of cells, it is any of the distinct types of materials that make up animals, plants or fungi. Cells within a tissue work as a unit to perform a particular function in living organisms. Different organs of the human body, for instance, often are made from many different types of tissues.

toxic: Poisonous or able to harm or kill cells, tissues or whole organisms. The measure of risk posed by such a poison is its toxicity.

tract: A particular, well-defined area. It can be a patch of land, such as the area on which a house is located. Or it can be a bit of real estate in the body. For instance, important parts of an animal’s body will include its respiratory tract (lungs and airways), reproductive tract (gonads and hormone systems important to reproduction) and gastro-intestinal tract (the stomach and intestines — or organs responsible for moving food, digesting it, absorbing it and eliminating wastes).

womb: Another name for the uterus, the organ in mammals in which a fetus grows and matures in preparation for birth.

World War I: Also known as WWI and the Great War. This war began in 1914, as two alliances faced off against one another. On one side were the so-called Central Powers — Germany, Bulgaria and the Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires. On the other side were the Allies — France, Great Britain, Russia, Italy and, beginning in 1917, the United States.

About Lindsey Konkel

Lindsey Konkel likes to write stories about the environment and health for Science News for Students. She has degrees in biology and journalism. She has three cats, Misty, Trumpet and Charlotte, and one dog, Lucky.

